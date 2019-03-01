Your daily fuel guide

Fuelling up the car at BP south Coffs Harbour.Fuel prices around Coffs harbour.10 January 2017 Photo Leigh Jensen/Coffs Coast Advocate

Fuelling up the car at BP south Coffs Harbour.Fuel prices around Coffs harbour.10 January 2017 Photo Leigh Jensen/Coffs Coast Advocate Leigh Jensen

START your week off right with the best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast.

Check out the top three places to refuel for Ethanol 94, Unleaded 91 and Diesel according to NSW Fuel Check.

Ethanol (E10)

- United Coffs Harbour (132.9)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (134.9)

- BP Coffs Harbour (134.9)

Unleaded

- BP Park Beach (134.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (135.9)

- Vignes Independent Toormina (136.9)

Diesel

- United Coffs Harbour (143.9)

- Liberty Coffs Harbour (145.9)

- Caltex Coffs Harbour (145.9)