Your daily fuel check

Rachel Vercoe
by
9th Oct 2018 7:30 AM
START your week off right with the best priced fuel on the Coffs Coast.

Check out the top three places to refuel for Ethanol 94, Unleaded 91 and Diesel according to NSW Fuel Check.

Ethanol (E10)

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (153.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (154.9)

- Liberty at Sapphire (157.9)

Unleaded 91

- BP Park Beach (157.9)

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (157.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (158.9)

Diesel

- Bonville Independent (162.9)

- United Coffs Harbour (162.9)

- United Woolgoolga and Mullaway (162.9)

