Your chance to secure this sought after lifestyle

Nolan Partners selling agent Kendall Devine said it's with good reason properties in this precinct are so tightly held.

"It's located in prime headland position in an exclusive gated community with beautiful ocean and reserve outlooks. It's also positioned within walking distance to resort facilities, Charlesworth Bay and only minutes away from major shopping centres and amenities.”

The stately home is set across two luxury levels which feature plenty of floor to ceiling glass to capture the ocean views and sea-breezes.

The main living zone is downstairs with a prefect flow from indoors to outdoors where you can entertain on your alfresco deck, or step next door to the pool with barbecue pavilion.

There is a bedroom and bathroom on the ground floor, and three more bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs; including the master suite which features a private balcony with bushland and ocean views.

"This immaculate terrace home offers a relaxed resort style living with absolutely no maintenance required; it's perfect for a couple looking to retire and travel or enjoy the lifestyle,” Kendall said.

