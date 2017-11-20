Menu
Login
Property

Your chance to play Santa

The Ray White team (from left) Damon Rootes, David Moppett, Kelly Mitchell, Ingrid Gardiner and Liz Donnan gathering presents for kids this Christmas.
The Ray White team (from left) Damon Rootes, David Moppett, Kelly Mitchell, Ingrid Gardiner and Liz Donnan gathering presents for kids this Christmas. Trevor Veale
Melissa Martin
by

A group of Coffs Harbour real estate agents is getting in the Christmas spirit.

For the third year, Ray White Australia is partnering with Rotary International to help bring more joy to children in their communities, who would otherwise go without at Christmas, and you can help too.

Ray White Coffs Harbour has their Christmas tree ready and waiting, and is asking the local community to drop in a gift.

The gifts must be labelled to say if it is for a boy or girl and the approximate age the gift will suit.

The Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak will distribute the gifts prior to Christmas, ensuring they reach those who really need them.

Daybreak Rotary Club President Ingrid Gardiner applauded Ray White for their continued support of such a needy cause.

"Too many children go without at Christmas and this is a wonderful opportunity to support local families and help brighten Christmas for as many children as possible,” Ray White Coffs Harbour Principal David Moppett said.

If you are able to donate, gifts can be left at Ray White Real Estate on the corner of Gordon St and Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, or for collection call 0409 860 637.

Topics:  coffs coast ray white coffs harbour real estate rotary club of coffs harbour daybreak

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

Psych charged for indecent assault of second young patient

Psych charged for indecent assault of second young patient

A PSYCHOLOGIST has been charged after allegedly indecently assaulting a young patient earlier this year.

  • News

  • 20th Nov 2017 4:45 PM

Baby, man, 90 taken to hospital after house fire

A 3-month old baby and a 90-year-old man were transported to hospital following a house fire in Coffs Harbour.

Investigations underway following fire on weekend

Take the pledge against violence towards women

SAY NO: Take the pledge against violence towards women.

'It is never the victim's fault': chief executive defends DV victims

Police reinforcements brought in to hammer down crime

NEW UNIT: Coffs Harbour MP Andrew Fraser, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner for Regional Field Operations Gary Worboys and Acting Superintendent Joanne Reid announce five constables and a sergeant will be tasked to Coffs Harbour to target mid-level crimes such as drug supply and firearm offences.

A new police unit will be tasked in Coffs to disrupt drug supply

Local Partners

Beach Investment

5/11 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $269,000

A few minutes' walk from the pub, clubs, restaurants and of course the beach. What tenant wouldn't want to live there? Currently let to an excellent tenant paying...

Pure and Simple

2 Bradley Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $375,000

First Home Buyers, Investors and Home Occupation opportunities - you won't go wrong with this freshly painted interior 3 Bedroom Brick and Tile gem located within...

Beachside Living - Don&#39;t Miss Out

6 Tropic Lodge Place, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 $679,000

Overlooking the lagoon in Korora Bay, this multi-level residence is the ideal package for the family. With an attractive layout that can cater for the extended...

ATTENTION First Home Buyers and Retirees

83A West High Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 $349,000

Low maintenance private yard, 2 minute walk to Coffs City Centre, Schools and Restaurants, neat as a pin. This unique 2 bedroom home is on the market for the first...

Highly Sought Diggers Beach Townhouse

2/8 Grasslands Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $629,000

Situated with an elevated northerly aspect and relaxing outlook over the picturesque tree-lined horizon to the haven of Charlesworth Bay, this is the perfect...

Lifestyle Living By The Beach Side

1/75 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000 ...

This tidy 2 bed unit located opposite the beach at park beach Coffs harbour is positioned perfectly for beach side living. This unit expels convenience being only...

Situated close to Park Beach.

7/17 Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 $279,000

Park Beach Plaza Shopping Centre is just across the road Huge unit with two dedicated enclosed lawn areas Two good sized bedrooms, full sized bathroom with...

Prime Beachside Location with Great Backyard

12 Crystal Drive, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $649,000

Looking for that perfect beachside spot, but can't find a home on a decent block? Well this could be it. With plenty of space inside and out. This large 4 bedroom...

Build Your Dream Home on Town Oasis

Lot 16 Prince Street, Bellingen 2454

Residential Land The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of ... Auction In rooms...

The photos do not do justice to the ambiance and tranquility of this position. Set in a lovely treed location is a level block opposite the community swimming pool...

Family Home in a Great Location

45 Nariah Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 4 2 2 Auction In rooms...

This well presented family home is a must to inspect if you are looking for lifestyle and location. The property is located within walking distance to schools and...

Toowoomba rates highly for jobs and housing

Geraint Hudson has moved to Toowoomba from Sydney and says his family have loved living there.

Jobless? you might be living in the wrong place

Air BnB smashed avocado jibe "just a bit of silliness”

Airbnb has hit back at Byron Mayor Simon Richardson.

MAYOR claims he never directly blamed Air BnB for housing crisis

Why a crash in China is about to devastate our economy

Unfortunately for Australia, that free ride is just about to end.

High profile Mackay retail complex to be auctioned in Sydney

Gasworks @ Mackay is for sale.

High profile Mackay convenience centre hits the market