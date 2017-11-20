Your chance to play Santa

The Ray White team (from left) Damon Rootes, David Moppett, Kelly Mitchell, Ingrid Gardiner and Liz Donnan gathering presents for kids this Christmas.

A group of Coffs Harbour real estate agents is getting in the Christmas spirit.

For the third year, Ray White Australia is partnering with Rotary International to help bring more joy to children in their communities, who would otherwise go without at Christmas, and you can help too.

Ray White Coffs Harbour has their Christmas tree ready and waiting, and is asking the local community to drop in a gift.

The gifts must be labelled to say if it is for a boy or girl and the approximate age the gift will suit.

The Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour Daybreak will distribute the gifts prior to Christmas, ensuring they reach those who really need them.

Daybreak Rotary Club President Ingrid Gardiner applauded Ray White for their continued support of such a needy cause.

"Too many children go without at Christmas and this is a wonderful opportunity to support local families and help brighten Christmas for as many children as possible,” Ray White Coffs Harbour Principal David Moppett said.

If you are able to donate, gifts can be left at Ray White Real Estate on the corner of Gordon St and Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour, or for collection call 0409 860 637.