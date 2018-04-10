Your chance to own a slice of local history

IT feels like trends in house and interior design change every few months - one minute it's Hamptons, the next it's Hygge. But when you step inside a grand old home like Coffs Harbour's Clissold House, you can't help but think we've got it all wrong; classic design is what stands the test of time.

The heritage listed home at 4 Azalea Ave has been listed for sale and will go under the auctioneer's hammer on April 26.

Selling agent Kel Gibson from The Edge said the circa 1934 home is a truly unique offering.

"It was built by the Clissold family and has all the classic features of the day like 12-foot ceilings, big wide verandas and beautiful hardwood timbers."

The use of timber throughout the home is eye catching; there are rich red mahogany floors, a jarrah kitchen and mahogany panelling in the formal lounge room. Every room tells a different story and there are even a few quirky details left from the old days including an original copper and concrete sinks in the laundry and what would have been the first water tap piped into the kitchen.

The home has been truly loved, which shows in the retention of so many of its character features.

"The ambience of the home is so warm, it's something that just isn't tangible," current owner George Patos said.

"It would be a great family home for kids; the gardens are spectacular and it's a home that really gives back so much more than you put into it. Somebody will fall in love with it."

And it's hard not to. The home is set on a sprawling and level 1,470 sqm within just 700m to the CBD. The mature trees and gardens create shade and privacy and there is no back neighbour at all - simply the green-space of the Maclean St soccer fields.

Mr Patos said the home has a rich history which was documented by a previous owner. The home was designed by Lismore architect F.J Board in the 1930s for Mr and Mrs Charles Clissold. Back then the land holding stretched all the way down to West High St. Mr Clissold died in 1950, but Mrs Clissold remained in the house until early 1980. It was then left vacant until being sold in 1990 for $155,000. Before she died at the age of 97 in 1991, Mrs Clissold asked the owners to name the home Clissold House in memory of her family.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The home has been sold twice since 1991 and Mr Gibson said the current listing has garnered plenty of interest.

"We had our first unofficial open house last Wednesday and 11 couples came through, and then we had 40 people come through on Saturday."

And Mr Gibson said everyone was excited to share some of the history with him.

"I had people telling me stories about parties that used to be held there. It's good to see people so interested in these types of homes - we don't have many left."

Apart from the three-bedroom homestead there is also a one-bedroom cottage which has been run as a B&B, an external workshop, gazebo with spa and double garage which is currently used as an artist's studio.

The home will be open for inspection Wednesday April 11 and Saturday April 14 between 1 and 1.45pm.