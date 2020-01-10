Your chance to own a heritage horse

IF you’ve dreamt of owning a horse who will become a friend for life, then this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

Fire and drought has ravaged the land they live in and now, brumbies from the Guy Fawkes National Park need homes where they will be looked after and loved.

To do this, the Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association Inc volunteers are set to host an open day to find homes for trapped horses currently in their care.

Despite the terrible conditions, trapping has continued to operate in the park and there are plenty of horses for sale at the open day.

“Our open days are not just about selling horses, they are public awareness days, we are trying to raise awareness of the plight of the brumbies living out there in the wild in the National Park where they are considered a feral animal that needs to be removed,” a spokesperson from the Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association Inc said.

“We on the other hand consider them to be attractive, versatile, curious and friendly horses that are willing to try anything you put at them and become your lifelong friend at the same time.

“There have been a few hundred fatalities in the park and the horses that are being removed are quite poor. In saying that, they gain condition very quickly,”

You don’t have to buy a horse to show your support, showing up is enough.

The day will include a number of activities showcasing the versatility off the horses including packing, pony club, trick pony and a cutting horse demo.

There will also be horse handling demonstrations using horses freshly removed from the park and a demonstration of packing a horse for trekking.

A canteen will be open all day with food and drinks on offer.

The open day will be held on Sunday, January 26 at 1378 Guyra Road, Ebor.

Gates open at 9.30am and entry is $5 per person with kids under 12 free.

Bookings are appreciated for catering purposes.

For inquiries, directions and bookings phone Erica Jessup on 0428575342 or Kate Young on 0422198232, or email guyfawkesheritagehorse@hotmail.com