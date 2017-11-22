Menu
Your chance to judge an award

Gallery curator Cath Fogarty and local artist Ben Fayle with his artwork.
Gallery curator Cath Fogarty and local artist Ben Fayle with his artwork. Rachel Vercoe
Rachel Vercoe
HOW would you like the opportunity to browse through a gallery of still life artworks from artists around the nation and vote for your favourite?

The Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery are calling on the public to head on down to the new exhibition Still: National Still Life Award and vote for their favourite artwork to win the People's Choice award.

"Everyone is very welcome to come in and vote for their favourite artwork in the run-up to the official opening on November 25," said Gallery Curator Jo Besley.

"The winning artist will receive the inaugural People's Choice Award of $5,000, which will be announced at the official opening.

A total of 63 artists from across the nation including 19-year-old Coffs Harbour Ben Fayle have been short-listed for still, Australia's only award for works of art in the still life genre in all mediums.

Artworks include painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, ceramics, glass, sculpture, video, printmaking and textiles.

The gallery will be open for an exhibition preview and People's Choice voting on:

- Thursday, November 23 from 3pm to 6pm,

- Friday, November 24 from 10am to 6pm,

- Saturday, November 25 from 10am to 2pm.

The winner of the main Still award and prize money of $20,000 will be announced on Saturday after being judged by Lisa Slade, Assistant director artistic programs at the Art Gallery of South Australia.

For more information, visit coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/gallery

Coffs Coast Advocate
