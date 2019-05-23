Youngster's chance to grab his World Cup dream arrives

TIME TO IMPRESS: Coffs Coast Tigers player Daniel Campbell will be in camp with the Pararoos this weekend.

FOOTBALL: Coffs Harbour's Daniel Campbell has a big chance to secure his ticket to the 2019 International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football World Cup this weekend after being included for the Pararoos' final training camp.

The Coffs Coast Tigers product has joined 18 other Pararoos in Sydney for the camp under the watchful eye of coach Kai Lammert. The Pararoos can only select 14 players for the World Cup.

"We have all our players now training in either National Premier Leagues clubs or academies, and we are looking forward to seeing the improvements in their individual preparation over the last couple of months,” Lammert said.

"During the camp we will play two friendly games against Spirit FC to really test the boys. Spirit FC have been great in helping to prepare our New South Wales based players in the just recently formed Pararoos Performance Centre at Christie Park.”

The Pararoos will depart for the IFCPF World Cup in Spain in late June, however their first stop will be Germany where the team will hold a brief training camp and play international friendly matches against the German national team.

The Pararoos have displayed steady improvement on the international scene in recent years. Campbell made his debut for the Pararoos last year and has now been capped six times and scored two goals.