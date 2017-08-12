Young Zoe grows hair to help sick kids

GENEROUS GIRL: Seven-year-old Zoe Little donates hair for a fundraiser for children.

AT THE tender age of just seven, Zoe Little is living proof generosity and human kindness knows no age limit.

Zoe had been growing her hair for more than two and a half years as part of a fundraiser for Variety - The Children's Charity, so she could provide a wig and donations to a child in need.

When it came time for the big day, Zoe said she was feeling 'nexcited' - a word she made up to describe the mixture of feeling both nervous and excited.

Zoe's mother, Megan Little was understandably proud.

"It all started when I told Zoe about illnesses like alopecia and cancer."

After Zoe decided to take on the fundraiser, Megan helped her organise a fundraiser on everydayhero.com.

"Now we've raised more than $3,000 which is amazing, considering our original goal was just $700."

Non-government organisation, Variety helps children and families who are facing challenges through sickness, disadvantage and living with a disability.

Variety's 'Hair with Heart' fundraisers involve the donation of hair for wigs and the funds raised provide equipment and services for sick children.

Visit the Variety website if you are interested in undertaking a fundraiser.