Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person was found dead at Dicky Beach early this morning.
A person was found dead at Dicky Beach early this morning. Contributed
Breaking

Identity of woman found dead on beach a mystery

Ashley Carter
by
14th Feb 2019 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7.50AM: Police are unable to identify a woman who washed up dead on a Sunshine Coast beach this morning.

They are appealing for public assistance to help identify the woman whose body was located on Dicky Beach shortly after 5am.

Preliminary information suggests the woman had gone swimming at an unknown location north of Dicky Beach where it is believed she then got into difficulties.

She is described as Caucasian, with a fair complexion, proportionate build and medium length dark brown hair and was wearing a two-piece black swimsuit.

6.50AM: The body of a young woman has washed up on a Caloundra beach early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Dicky Beach, off Lower Neil St, at 5.08am to a reported immersion incident, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said it appeared the woman, aged in her early to mid-twenties, had gone for an overnight swim and had washed ashore this morning.

The woman was treated for critical injuries at the scene, but could not be resuscitated.

Police say the drowning is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers are searching the area for any information as to who the young woman is, and are hoping a family member comes forward this morning to identify her.

More to come.

More Stories

caloundra dicky beach drowning editors picks immersion queensland ambulance service surf life saving queensland
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Premier promises funds for local stadium

    premium_icon Premier promises funds for local stadium

    News Gladys Berejiklian was in town again today to make more multi-million dollar pre-election funding promises.

    Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    premium_icon Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    News Locals accused of supplying cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines.

    TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

    premium_icon TRUCK FATALITY: Driver a Queensland man

    News A TRUCK driver has died in a crash on the Mid North Coast.

    Coffs protest part of nation-wide forest uprising

    premium_icon Coffs protest part of nation-wide forest uprising

    News The local protest is part of a nation-wide 'forest uprising'.