Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 23-year-old woman has appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court in relation to an alleged sex slave operation.
A 23-year-old woman has appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court in relation to an alleged sex slave operation.
Crime

Young woman charged over alleged sex abuse slave operation

by Patrick Billings
12th Feb 2021 1:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 23-year-old woman has been charged over an alleged sex slave operation in Brisbane.

Hannah Christina Stead, 23, appeared in the Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with conducting a business involving servitude under and conducting a business of unlawful prostitution under the Queensland Criminal Code.

Police allege her involvement was in 2019.

Hannah Christina Stead, 23.
Hannah Christina Stead, 23.

Her co-accused Matthew James Markcrow, 35, was charged with conducting a business involving servitude, conducting a business of unlawful prostitution and making recordings in breach of privacy.

Police allege women were tattooed, drugged and filmed.

Several women had tattoos saying "Property of Matt M".

Matt Markcrow.
Matt Markcrow.

Markcrow's girlfriend Crystal Marie Sawyer, 23, has also been charged with conducting a business of unlawful prostitution and contravene order under the Queensland Criminal Code.

They appeared in court last week.

Crystal Marie Sawyer. Picture: David Clark
Crystal Marie Sawyer. Picture: David Clark

Stead was granted bail on she must not Markcrow, Sawyer and five other women and report to Sandgate police station once a week.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

Originally published as Young woman charged over alleged Brisbane sex slave op

crime sexual servitude

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The most exclusive properties on the Coffs Coast

        Premium Content REVEALED: The most exclusive properties on the Coffs Coast

        Property They’re big, they’re expensive and some of them even have lifts and a mysterious ‘powder room’.

        • 12th Feb 2021 1:00 PM
        Under pressure over tent city: fence gives safety for all

        Premium Content Under pressure over tent city: fence gives safety for all

        News The cost of the new fence around the Coffs Harbour Community Village is “nowhere...

        Police reveal unexpected detail in highway smash

        Premium Content Police reveal unexpected detail in highway smash

        News Incident caused man to be trapped, traffic blocked on Pacific Highway.

        SURF’S UP: Top event making its way back to Coffs

        Premium Content SURF’S UP: Top event making its way back to Coffs

        News Entries open today for one of the biggest junior events of the year