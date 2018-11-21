Menu
The woman was airlifted to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with internal injuries this afternoon.
Young woman suffers internal injuries in car rollover

21st Nov 2018 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:30 PM
A YOUNG woman has been hospitalised after a high speed roll-over near Ebor earlier today.

The 21-year-old female was airlifted to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital this afternoon following the single vehicle crash.

The woman was trapped in the overturned vehicle for a short period of time, emergency services reported.

Ambulance paramedics were called to the location along Waterfall Way, between Ebor and Armidale, around 11.30am.

A NSW Ambulance Media spokesman said three paramedic crews responded.

The woman suffered internal injuries and the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter was tasked to the location for an emergency airlift.

She was reported to be in a serious but stable condition.

