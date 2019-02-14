Young talent set to shine

SHOWCASE: The Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod is an opportunity for children to shine in a variety of performing arts

FOR three weeks in June, local young talent will shine in a "showcase of the arts”.

Also known as the Coffs Eisteddfod and now in its 47th year, this showcase is the longest running cultural and performing arts event in our region.

A dedicated group of volunteers make up the Eisteddfod Society while local patrons and sponsors from the business and wider community ensure this non-government funded event/group continues.

Local pharmacist David Metcalf is president of the Society, and Liz Jamison, who has been involved with the Eisteddfod for decades, is vice president. .

Both David and Liz are keen to work with the existing, experienced committee, including treasurer, Debbie Waters and secretary Anne Chittick, to ensure the quality of the 2019 Eisteddfod surpasses previous years.

The 2018 Eisteddfod saw more than 5000 competitors from our district and around New South Wales, competing across a diverse variety of sections including dance, vocal, speech and drama, instrumental, piano and school choirs. An abundance of trophies, ribbons and prize money were available for competitors in all of these sections.

It would be impossible to bring about the Eisteddfod without the support of volunteers. Anyone can join the Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod Society. A $10 fee is all that is required to become a financial member. As a member you can attend monthly Eisteddfod Committee meetings and contribute to shape of the annual eisteddfod.

For more information visit coffseisteddfod.org.au/