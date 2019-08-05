Young Suns seeking history as championship beckons

IN THE ZONE: Coffs Harbour Suns player Ben Griffiths takes a free throw on Saturday night against the Illawarra Hawks.

BASKETBALL: The Coffs Harbour Suns made the big call of not nominating a team in the men’s Waratah League this season to focus on the club’s young core.

It’s a move which has paid big dividends, with the Suns’ youth men’s side into the second week of the Waratah League finals after a big win over the Illawarra Hawks.

Playing at Sportz Central on Saturday night, the side raced out of the blocks to take a 20-14 lead at the first break, before the Hawks swooped and kept the Suns honest in the second stanza.

Coffs Harbour asserted their dominance in the last half though, as they pulled away for a 83-61 win.

Cody Woods (17), Levi Jones (16) and captain Nick Markham (13) led the scoring.

Coach Blake Kelly said it’s been great to see the young group mature together over the course of the season.

“We figured if we were going to have a men’s team most of the squad would have been these young guys anyway,” Kelly said.

“We told the boys they would have to take responsibility this season for things their parents or team managers would usually look after and they’ve done it.

“We’ve had an interrupted year with injuries and guys going away so it’s good to still be in contention.”

The Suns will now take on the Inner West Bulls this weekend at North Ryde in an elimination final. Kelly is quietly confident they can get the job done.

“Based on the little information we have we know they are big and like to play inside, so defence will be important for us,” he said.

“If we just focus on us and what we have to do hopefully we’ll be able to get over the top of them.”

If the Suns win this weekend they’ll progress to the final four in Gosford the following weekend.

Coffs Harbour hasn’t had a men’s youth team in the final four of the state competition since 2011.

The side are also looking to win the Suns’ first male Waratah League title since 2012.