Young star plays the Opera House

Rose Light was all smiles after playing her violin at the Sydney Opera House.

Rose Light was all smiles after playing her violin at the Sydney Opera House.

A TALENTED young violinist recently lived out a dream by playing at the Sydney Opera House.

Rose Light recently played at the iconic building as a member of the Regional Youth Orchestra of NSW Conservatoriums with members of the Australian World Orchestra, in a wonderful rendition of Tchaikovsky 5th Symphony and a modern Australian piece XPT.

Many locals would know the 13 year-old from the many busking appearances the Bishop Druitt College student makes on Sundays at the Uptown Markets and during holidays at the Thursday Growers Markets.

Coming from a single parent family, Rose said the money she makes from busking helps to pay for her violin lessons, expenses of interstate workshops and donations to children's charities.

"I have been in love with the violin since I was nine years-old," Rose said.

"I plan to be a professional violinist performing as a soloist, in chamber ensembles and in orchestras in Australia and internationally."

She has a busy schedule playing for two local orchestras and in two local advanced chamber ensembles, busking and playing for charitable functions on the Mid North Coast as well as achieving high grades at school.

With such a busy schedule of playing it's no surprise Rose is need of a new violin. Donations to help her buy the next piece of musical magic can be made her through her website.

She was awarded Most Promising String Player in the Coffs Instrumental Eisteddfods last year as well as the McDonald's Young Achievers Award.

Next year she will be sitting her exam for AMusA which is a diploma awarded to outstanding candidates in the fields of music performance.