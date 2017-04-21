Young sporting stars get a helping hand

ON THEIR way to bright sporting futures, three local teenagers have been inducted as Local Young Sporting Champions by Page MP Kevin Hogan.

"Presenting these twice-yearly awards is one of the highlights of my year,” Mr Hogan said.

Receiving the awards and a $500 cheque at a special morning tea was 13-year-old mountain biker William Gromadzki, 14-year-old cricket player Anika Learoyd and 13-year-old futsal player Emma Shipperlee.

"All of these young champions have put in the hard yards to represent our community at the state, national or international level and it is only right that we give them the recognition that they deserve,” the Page MP said.

"Those who received the awards have represented the Coffs Coast with distinction.

"I'm very pleased to be able to help these families with financial support through these grants.

"Sport is important in the development of young people: it teaches them life-long skills like teamwork, keeps them fit and healthy, and allows them to excel in something they love and enjoy.”

The Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance to young people aged between 12 and 18 to compete, coach or umpire in their chosen sport.

To apply for a grant, contact Kevin Hogan's office or visit ausport.gov.au.