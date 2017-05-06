Young players offer Suns a massive boost

Under-18s player Nicholas Markham has injected some enthusiasm into the Coffs Harbour Suns.

FORGET the senior players in the Coffs Harbour men's team doing all of the damage. Keep your eyes on the emerging kids.

When the game was up for grabs last week, the Suns turned to young Nicholas Markham to give them a much-needed lift and he delivered.

Markham nailed a pair of three-pointers in the last quarter to help the Suns overcome Manly Warringah.

Coach Chris Knight said the number of good young players coming through the system at Sportz Central has given him a headache he likes to have.

"I think now our biggest strength is that we've got some depth,” Knight said.

"The biggest problem for us now is who to leave out. Last week we had 12 players but we only used nine of them.

"We've got a lot of young kids who are really pushing for minutes on the court.”

Tonight the Suns are chasing a third straight win at home.

The men meet Liverpool- Macarthur and Knight hopes his team has learnt the lesson offered by the team's 22 turnovers in the second quarter alone last week.

The Suns gave up 16 of the last 18 points before half time because of it.

Once the men maintained possession the scoreboard started their going their way again.

"If you control the ball and control the boards you win the game,” Knight said.

The women's team also takes to the court this evening but they will be on the road.

The Suns take on Maitland in a clash that's vital for the girls to ensure they stay in touch with the top teams.