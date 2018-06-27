Young performers ready to take a bow

BEST OF THE BEST: See the top achievers of this year's Coffs Harbour Eistedfodd perform in a public concert on Saturday.

BEST OF THE BEST: See the top achievers of this year's Coffs Harbour Eistedfodd perform in a public concert on Saturday.

THE Concert of Excellence hosted by Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod is an exciting opportunity to see young local performers at the top of their game in a variety of creative disciplines.

The concert will have something for all tastes, featuring the performers who excelled in their respective sections of the eisteddfod including high school drama groups, individual drama performances, vocal, choirs, dance, instrumental and piano.

The afternoon will be hosted by Belinda Lemair, who runs the Young Actors Studio in Coffs Harbour which has provided a training ground for many of the featured performers. She will be assisted by promising young local actor, Matt Dorahy.

Saturday, 4pm, at Lifehouse Church, Orlando St, Coffs.

Interval catered by Coffs Harbour Pacific City Lions Club.

Entry: $12 adults, $5 child/concession.

Performers from: St John Paul College, St Augustine's Primary School, Mary Help of Christians Primary School, Toormina High School, Crossmaglen Public School, The Young Actors Studio, Harbour Performing Arts, Julie Ross Dance Studio, Woolgoolga Dance Studio, Carnivale Dance Studio, Cassandra Lagettie Vocal Studio, students of Mei Wei Lim, Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium, Blits Drama School and Coffs Harbour Christian Community High School.