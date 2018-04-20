Young people connect with peers

DREAM WEAVING: Challenge Connexions assists those with disabilities to reach their goals.

WHEN Sharon Kachel heads to Canada next month the business aspect will also be a personal pleasure.

The disability services supervisor with Challenge Community Connexions will travel to help a young client and his family experience the same joys adventurers enjoy.

"We assist high-function people aged between 18 and 35 with desire to live what many consider a normal life to reach goals,” she said.

"Many arrive upon leaving school and together we help them become as independent as possible with group activities, short stay holidays and other activities.”

Connexions staff meet with families every six months to continue programs with regard to a healthy lifestyle, including learning how to cook.

The aim is to bring young people living with a disability together in a fun and friendly environment, helping them learn new skills and make friends.

Assistance is given to achieve literacy and numeracy and even sporting dreams are pursued.

"I love netball and now three girls now playing in the Coffs competition,” Sharon said.

"One of our Tamworth teams is running second against players without disability, which is really something.

"Apart from recreation some people have driver learner's permits and are working towards P-plates.

"Others train on computers with the aim of later seeking paid employment and gaming is a big hit among boys with most showing above average skills.”

Sharon can also help clients with their NDIS plan.

"We help them understand the NDIS world in simple terms as I have noticed after talking with a lot of parents, sometimes they don't understand how it works.

"I am able to show parents how their funding works and what is the best possible way to use it.

"Supporting clients and families at NDIS meetings is another part of the job.”

Challenge Community Connexions

Phone: 1800679129

Email: NDIS@challenge community.org.au