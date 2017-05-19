Young pentathlon duo earn national call-up

A PAIR of young athletes are in for a busy period.

Georgia Ensbey and Keaan Van Venrooij have been selected to join the Australia Youth Olympic Games development squad in the difficult modern pentathlon with an eye on competing at the Youth Olympic Games next year in Buenos Aires.

Before the Bishop Druitt College pair get too excited about heading to Argentina, Georgia and Keaan will be travelling to Hungary with the development squad for a three week intensive training camp.

Following this, it's competing in Prague at the World Youth Modern Pentathlon Championships at the end of July.

The Sawtell SLSC patrolling members and Sawtell Swimming Club state representatives will then come back to Australia and continue intensive training until they travel to Japan to compete in the Oceania World Championships.

Modern pentathlon is a sport made up of five separate events - fencing, 200 metre freestyle, equestrian show jumping, pistol shooting and a 3200 metre cross-country run.

Of course travelling around the globe to chase a dream of representing Australia at the Youth Olympic Games isn't cheap for anyone let alone Georgia, from Sawtell, and Keaan, from Bonville.

The pair have started a gofundme campaign to try and raise $12000 to help with the costs associated with the planned travel.

The web address for the page is gofundme.com/GeorgiaKeaanRepresentAustralia .