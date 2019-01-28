Young musician to take centre stage

Drew Gilchrist has been chosen for ENCORE and will play at the Sydney Opera House.

Drew Gilchrist has been chosen for ENCORE and will play at the Sydney Opera House. Contributed

HE'LL be front and centre at the Sydney Opera House with a clarinet but Drew Gilchrist is feeling more excited than nervous.

Toormina High School student Drew Gilchrist has been chosen to be part of Encore, a selection of performances and compositions from Higher School Certificate Music students.

Drew was nominated for Encore after his HSC exam recital piece and later selected out of the nominees to perform his piece at the event held at the Sydney Opera House.

"I've been playing since I was 10 and am planning to pursue a career in music,” Drew said.

Before he heads off to Encore next month, he will perform the piece he was selected for, Moderato from Sonatina for Clarinet and Piano by Bohuslav Martinů among other works at a recital this weekend.

The recital will take place on Saturday at 2pm at St John's Anglican Church with local pianist Mei Wei Lim.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. They will be sold at the door or can be purchased in advance.

For more information, call 0427 605 286.