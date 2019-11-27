Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Young mother Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hotel and assaulting another woman.
Crime

Young mum pleads guilty to assaulting cop

Felicity Ripper
27th Nov 2019 7:04 PM | Updated: 8:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG mother has pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer at a tavern and assaulting another woman.

Coco JB Joyce Bishop-Hewitt is accused of assaulting police at CBX at Caloundra on June 7 when she also allegedly failed to leave a licensed premises and obstructed police.

It is alleged Bishop-Hewitt assaulted another woman in a separate incident on July 28.

She appeared at Caloundra Magistrates Court today and pleaded guilty to 11 charges.

Bishop-Hewitt's bail was enlarged and she is due to be sentenced on December 17.

assault police caloundra cbx caloundra magistrates court coco jb joyce bishop-hewitt guilty plea
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        Lawyers line up to help bushfire victims

        News Lawyers offer to help bushfire victims with insurance, debt, tenancy, social security and financial hardship concerns.

        Sale spells the end for Orlando Street brothel

        premium_icon Sale spells the end for Orlando Street brothel

        News The premises may soon cater to a very different kind of clientele.

        Police are ‘mixing things up’ to fight crime in Coffs

        premium_icon Police are ‘mixing things up’ to fight crime in Coffs

        News Police are taking a new approach to fighting crime.

        Daniel is proof of the power of dreams in football

        premium_icon Daniel is proof of the power of dreams in football

        News From Ethopia to overcoming Cerebral Palsy to the national team