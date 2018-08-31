Young mum killed by speeding serial drink driver

HORROR SMASH: Tina-Marie Johnson, 27, died after a crash on the Burnett Highway on September 24, 2017.

A DRIVER who killed a young mother of four after doing speeds of up to 170km/h while highly intoxicated had been busted drink driving five times in 33 years.

Wayne Barnham, 52, was sentenced to nine years' prison yesterday for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing the death of Tina- Marie Johnson, 27.

Barnham was also charged with being adversely affected by alcohol, speeding excessively, and fleeing the scene of a crash where it was evident a person was seriously injured.

No parole order was made and The Morning Bulletin believes Barnham will have to serve at least four-and-a-half years in prison before being able to apply for parole.

He was also disqualified absolutely from driving.

The Rockhampton District Court heard Barnham, Miss Johnson and two males had driven to Yeppoon on September 24, 2017.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said Barnham had arranged for a designated driver, but when they reached the BP service station on Gladstone Rd on the way home, Barnham became aggressive and demanded he drive.

Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips said both male passengers asked Barnham to slow down or stop as he reached speeds of up to 170km/h and swerved all over the highway.

The court heard Barnham had "been on notice for a number of decades about alcohol-related driving" due to five drink-driving convictions between 1985 and 2006, with 0.155 blood alcohol content being his highest reading.

His BAC five hours after the crash that killed Miss Johnson was 0.197.

The court heard Barnham drove from the BP on Gladstone Rd to Yeppen and down the Bruce Highway to the Burnett Highway turn-off, doing speeds of between 150-170km/h, ignoring pleas from passengers to slow down or stop the vehicle.

He continued driving erratically along the Burnett Hwy and lost control of the car near the J Pierce Rd intersection, fish-tailing across both lanes, going through a wire fence before rolling in a paddock.

Judge Michael Burnett said the agreed facts stated a door on the vehicle opened and Miss Johnson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, fell out.

The car hit a tree.

Miss Johnson was severely injured. She later died in hospital from her injuries.

The court heard as the passengers attended to Miss Johnson, Barnham walked back towards the road and asked a motorist to give him a lift, telling them he had been drinking and he was the driver of the vehicle. He was refused a lift.

However, he walked down the road and managed to get a lift from another motorist.

He told the driver he was a passenger in the crashed vehicle before they agreed to drive him to hospital.

Mr Lo Monaco said Barnham had not drunk alcohol since the crash.

"That is too little, too late," Judge Burnett said.

Four little boys to grow up with out their mother

NO amount of time in prison will make up for the lose of their daughter, sister and mother.

That is the message Tina-Marie Johnson's family had yesterday after Wayne Barnham, 52, was sentenced to nine years prison for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing Miss Johnson's death.

He was also convicted of speeding excessively, adversely intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash where someone was clearly severely injured.

Ms Johnson's dad Ron and sister Tanya yesterday spoke with The Morning Bulletin after the sentence was handed down.

"She is my little angel," Ron said.

"It's (the sentencing) still not going to bring her back."

He said he was with Tanya the day of Tina's death, celebrating what would have been his wife's birthday.

Tina's mother, Murial, died eight years ago from lung cancer.

Tanya, who spent yesterday afternoon with Tina's four boys Curtis, 11, Marcus, 8, Tyson, 3 and Chase 2, said the boys were still young to understand what happened.

"They will grow up without a mum," she said as she cried over the phone.

Tanya said she visits the boys, who are being raised by their father Anthony, regularly and they ask about their mother.

"They can't understand," she said.

"They are very angry and upset and hurt."

Tanya said Tyson knows "mummy is never coming home", but that was all.

"Tyson and Chase will never get to know their mother," she said.

Tanya described her sister as a devoted mother who would do anything to make sure her boys got what they wanted.

Ron said Tina always loved kids, and babysitting when she was a teenager.

Tanya said she was putting together a book about Tina for her sons to have when they are old enough to know what their mother was like.

Tina's partner, Anthony, did not want to talk to The Bulletin yesterday.