HELPING HAND: Claire Middleton with her daughter Ava Slattery and fiance Brandon Slattery are overwhelmed by the support the Toowoomba community has provided to help her through her battle leukaemia.
News

Young mother has community in her corner

Sean White
by
5th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
DALBY woman Emilie Topp is floored by the support the community has shown Claire Middleton through her friend's diagnosis of leukaemia.

Ms Middleton was diagnosed with leukaemia in January. Ms Topp and her family decided to hold a charity high tea at Gips Restaurant tomorrow to help Ms Middleton and her young family.

Ms Topp said the idea of the event, which is now booked out, was to help her friend while she was in Brisbane for treatment.

"We spent five weeks organising the event which will be a high tea and a raffle," she said.

"The funds raised will be donated directly to the Ms Middleton's family who have also indicated they would like to give some back to the foundation for the help they have provided."

Ms Topp and Ms Middleton's friendship began when they started high school together at St Ursula's College.

"A few of our past teachers from the school have also helped with fundraising," Ms Topp said.

The raffle prizes donated by Toowoomba businesses such as The Green House Toowoomba, Ivy Designer Locations, Cropt and more.

Ms Topp said it was overwhelming seeing the community support.

"Claire has also been overwhelmed with the amount of support people have provided for her family," she said.

charity event high tea leukaemia foundation toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

    • 5th Apr 2019 8:32 AM
