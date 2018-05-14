Menu
Emergency services were called to Waterfall Way on Sunday. Trevor Veale
News

Young man's life taken in car crash

Rachel Vercoe
by
14th May 2018 7:30 AM

A MAN has died in a single vehicle crash overnight after reports an overturned car was on fire.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Waterfall Way near Hennesseys Lane, west of Bellingen just before 11.30pm on Sunday, May 13.

The 18-year-old male driver died at the scene.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

For the latest traffic information visit livetraffic.com

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Coffs Coast Advocate

