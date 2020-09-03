Young man to learn his fate over driveway death

The young man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Photo Leigh Jensen / Coffs Coast Advocate

A YOUNG man is set to be sentenced for manslaughter following an assault in Nambucca Heads last year.

Lachlan Quinlin, 24, has pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of 36-year-old Arne Steel on March 20, 2019.

Mr Steel had been found injured in the driveway of a home on Excelsior St on the morning of March 19 before NSW Ambulance was called.

He was taken to hospital where it was determined he had suffered a fractured skull.

According to court documents, the assault had occurred sometime between 10pm the night before and 7am that morning.

Following inquiries into how Mr Steel was injured, police arrested Quinlin on the morning of March 20.

Mr Steel passed away in hospital later that day, and Quinlin was subsequently charged.

The matter was heard before Judge Jonathan Priestley at Coffs Harbour District Court on Wednesday, where it was adjourned to September 9.

Quinlin had his bail continued.