NEW LEASE ON LIFE: Neil Urquhart completed a Certificate III Hospitality qualification and hasn't looked back.
Business

Young man proves that getting a job can change your life

1st Apr 2019 5:00 AM
INCREASED confidence, a sense of pride and improved sleep - these are just some of the changes that 20 year old Neil Urquhart has noticed since starting his new job as a Food and Beverage Attendant at a local resort.

"Ever since getting a job, I've gained new friends, I've been sleeping better, I'm not having to survive off Centrelink payments anymore and I get to do a lot more with my life now,” he said.

Neil clearly remembers a time not that long ago when stress from undertaking his HSC took a toll on his health.

"I had uneven sleeping patterns, chronic insomnia and just wanted to stay at home all day,” he said.

"So when I finished school, I just wanted to enjoy my life for a while. So I decided not to work for a couple of years and concentrate on improving my mental health.”

When he was finally ready to join the workforce, Neil found it hard to get his foot in the door.

"Having no work experience, I struggled to get a job. No-one would give me the time of day. That's when I approached ETC for help.”

ETC saw the need for Neil to undertake training to get him job ready and enrolled him in a three week hospitality short course called ServeIT which featured a week of workshop based training and two weeks industry placement.

Wanting to further his skills and knowledge, Neil decided to complete the full Certificate III Hospitality qualification in his personal time while working casually.

"ETC have been amazing. They helped me with getting my first job and gave me all the training that I needed,” he said.

Neil is now working and saving and would like to eventually go to university to study Marine Biology.

