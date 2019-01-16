Young man pleads guilty to string of fraud offences

The Sawtell man, 25, blamed his fraud-related crimes on alcohol.

A YOUNG Sawtell man who plead guilty to a string of fraud-related offences has blamed his crimes on alcohol.

William Jacob Woods, 25, went on a spending spree after stealing a NAB debit card from a vehicle parked outside a construction site at Sawtell in August 2017.

Purchasing a long list of items including cigarettes, alcohol, groceries, meat and Optus pre-paid cards, Woods was eventually arrested and charged with a total of 13 offences a month later.

Police obtained CCTV footage of Woods making transactions, and in September 2017 showed the footage to his mother who confirmed the man in the video was her son.

She had recalled an incident to police where Woods had come home intoxicated with some goods, including meat which they had for dinner that night.

Woods told police, "this is all because of alcohol.”

Woods plead guilty to all charges and was given an Intensive Correction Order at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday.

He is currently also facing charges for allegedly breaching an Apprehended Violence Order.