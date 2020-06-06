Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over.
A young man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over.
News

Young man killed in vehicle roll

by Peter Carruthers
6th Jun 2020 8:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has died after being critically injured in a vehicle roll over south of Cairns.

A 27-year-old Trebonne man died yesterday afternoon after a single vehicle traffic crash in Lannercost, just south of Cardwell.

Preliminary inquiries indicate around 3pm, the man was driving along Abergowrie and Lannercost Extension Rd, when the man lost control resulting in the car rolling.

As a result of the impact, the man sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations continue.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online form 24 hours per day.

Originally published as Young man killed in vehicle roll over south of Cairns

road death road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock reason why Rex has cancelled Grafton route

        premium_icon Shock reason why Rex has cancelled Grafton route

        Council News Grafton airport has no airline after Regional Express cancelled the service via a seven-line email

        $10m grant to build West Woolgoolga Sports Complex

        premium_icon $10m grant to build West Woolgoolga Sports Complex

        News All levels of government have now committed to funding the project.

        Local news matters: and here's how you can help

        Local news matters: and here's how you can help

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        NSW Government unveils its vision for Coffs’ future

        premium_icon NSW Government unveils its vision for Coffs’ future

        News Locals are urged to have their say on the draft plan.