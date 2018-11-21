Young males most 'at risk' of drowning

CLOSE CALL: The Coffs Coast is over represented in beach drowning and near drowning incidents every summer.

CLOSE CALL: The Coffs Coast is over represented in beach drowning and near drowning incidents every summer. Frank Redward

A WATER safety campaign has been launched across New South Wales this week.

It comes after 36 peope drowned in NSW waterways last summer, seven of those tragedies happened between Christmas and January 2.

"Each year, men aged between 18 and 24 are over-represented in our state's drowning deaths and I am urging them to swim between the flags, look out for their mates and don't drink alcohol or take drugs before swimming," Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said.

The Royal Life Saving NSW report, the Be Water Safe, Not Sorry campaign advises swimmers to: Swim at patrolled beaches where possible - no flags means no lifesavers, stay sober - don't drink or take drugs before swimming and always supervise small children in or near water - don't let phones or household jobs distract you.