Young homeless receive Premier's pledge

SHOWING SUPPORT: Tackling the problems associated with homeless youth is a priority of the NSW Premier. Thinkstock

YOU may not always see them but homeless young people are hidden in plain sight within the Coffs Coast community.

No longer just sleeping rough, they might be couch surfing or looking for shelter by shifting localities or between refuges.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the NSW Government is committed to tackling youth homelessness by focusing on prevention, better support and more housing options.

"The government has committed $13.9 million to support vulnerable children and young people at risk of homelessness with access support 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said.

"Premier Berejiklian has made it a personal priority to reduce youth homelessness and it's a challenge we're tackling head on.

"Extending access to services means children and young people in crisis can access a bed and round the clock support.

"Importantly, it means every youth crisis refuge will continue to have an open door.”

In 2016-17, more than 18,936 young people aged between 15 and 24 were helped by specialist homelessness services in NSW.