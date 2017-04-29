Young guns ooze enthusiasm

Woolgoolga's Brad Collinson has been named captain of Group 2's under-23 team that will play today while Sawtell's Locky Miller will play at hooker.

ASK Group 2 coach Steve Carter the difference between coaching an open age team and an under-23 team, he says the simple answer is enthusiasm.

"With youth comes exuberance,” Carter said.

The Country Rugby League has changed the representative format this year with each Group picking a younger squad.

It's a move Carter gives a big tick.

"Sometimes the CRL take the wrong option but this is one of their better ideas,” he said.

Selectors have chosen a team with plenty of speed and flexibility available to the coach should he need it.

Woolgoolga's Brad Collinson has been named as captain of a team that includes players from eight of the group's nine clubs.

When it comes to the opposition, Carter admits that he and the team know very little about what the Group 3 team has to offer this afternoon but he said that's probably a positive.

"We've put a plan in place that is fairly simple for them,” the coach said.

"It gives them the opportunity to play well and for selectors to see them.

"There's just basic calls and plays but the goal for the players is to get into the next team.”

Having played for many years for Penrith as well as a State of Origin game in 1992, Carter knows there's the potential in this Group 2 squad for one or more players to go even further than just Country honours.

"If they want to go to a higher level, it's not out of the question at that age.”

GROUP 2 TEAM

Under-23 team v Group 3: 1. Luke Beaumont, 2. Zac Johnson, 3. Shayde Perham, 4. Dylan Collett, 5. Mitch Gorman, 6. Shane Holten, 7. Joel Collinson, 8. Jared Roberts, 9. Locky Miller, 10. Asalemo Usumanu, 11. Brad Southan, 12. Austin Cooper, 13. Brad Collinson (capt), 14. Matt Muller, 15. Josh Cockbain, 16. Jack Mander, 17. Nick McGrady, 18. Kieren Stewart.