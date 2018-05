Locals like Will Martin(pictured) will be competing this weekend.

Locals like Will Martin(pictured) will be competing this weekend. Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

THE first steps toward qualifying for the state titles will be taken in Coffs Harbour today during the Ocean & Earth North Coast Junior Regional Titles.

The best young surfers from Red Rock to Crescent Head in the under-12 to under-18 age divisions will be hitting the waves today.