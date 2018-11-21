Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STUNNING ROUND: Aden Louez had a breathtaking round at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club's Championships recently.
STUNNING ROUND: Aden Louez had a breathtaking round at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club's Championships recently. Brad Greenshields
Sport

Young guns break course record

21st Nov 2018 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Golf: Two of Coffs Harbour Golf Club's most promising young players raised the bar during the recent club championships.

Both Aden Louez and Jack Pountney recorded course records, though the new marks were assisted by the par 5 14th hole having recently undergone a redesign which has changed the way the hole is played dramatically.

Pountney shot a 6-under 65 on the Lakes course during the final round of the championship to set his record breaking round.

Louez set his record during the second round of the club championships when he shot a 4-under 66 on the East Lakes layout.

For Louez, his round set him on the path toward winning his maiden club championship.

With rounds of 71, 66, 72 and 73, Louez finished 10 strokes ahead of Dan Swain with Shane Cutmore a further shot back in third.

Paul Currie and Derek Pond won the B and C-grade titles respectively.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club head professional Matt Allan said the course records were a true highlight which deserve recognition.

"The club has taken steps to re-instate course records for all three courses at the club,” Allan said.

"With the new course designs it's important the club recognises those who achieve excellence such as Aden and Jack.

"The records have been set, now it's up to the other players to go out there and try and break them.”

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Hey Tigerair, where’s my $11 flight?

    Hey Tigerair, where’s my $11 flight?

    Lifestyle IT'S the birthday sale celebrated by cheapskate travellers everywhere — but if you thought you knew what to expect from this budget airline, think again.

    Hartsuyker not backing calls for royal commission

    premium_icon Hartsuyker not backing calls for royal commission

    News The ACCC is the 'cop on the beat' according to Mr Hartsuyker.

    • 21st Nov 2018 4:30 PM
    Decades of waving the rally flag

    premium_icon Decades of waving the rally flag

    News The world rally has been raised in NSW Parliament.

    • 21st Nov 2018 3:30 PM
    Young woman suffers internal injuries in car rollover

    premium_icon Young woman suffers internal injuries in car rollover

    News Driver airlifted to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

    • 21st Nov 2018 3:30 PM

    Local Partners