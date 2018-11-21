Young guns break course record

STUNNING ROUND: Aden Louez had a breathtaking round at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club's Championships recently.

Golf: Two of Coffs Harbour Golf Club's most promising young players raised the bar during the recent club championships.

Both Aden Louez and Jack Pountney recorded course records, though the new marks were assisted by the par 5 14th hole having recently undergone a redesign which has changed the way the hole is played dramatically.

Pountney shot a 6-under 65 on the Lakes course during the final round of the championship to set his record breaking round.

Louez set his record during the second round of the club championships when he shot a 4-under 66 on the East Lakes layout.

For Louez, his round set him on the path toward winning his maiden club championship.

With rounds of 71, 66, 72 and 73, Louez finished 10 strokes ahead of Dan Swain with Shane Cutmore a further shot back in third.

Paul Currie and Derek Pond won the B and C-grade titles respectively.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club head professional Matt Allan said the course records were a true highlight which deserve recognition.

"The club has taken steps to re-instate course records for all three courses at the club,” Allan said.

"With the new course designs it's important the club recognises those who achieve excellence such as Aden and Jack.

"The records have been set, now it's up to the other players to go out there and try and break them.”