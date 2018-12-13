Young gun ready to click up a gear at special camp

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ruby Pade is heading into camp with Australia's best.

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ruby Pade is heading into camp with Australia's best.

Tennis: Harbour Tennis Academy junior Ruby Pade has been rewarded for a stellar 2018 season by being selected for a prestigious national tennis camp.

The 11-year-old will pit herself against the top 20 juniors from around Australia in her age group in Bendigo in January.

'What it means to represent your country' is the theme of the camp, which has been identified as a key initiative for younger tennis athletes.

The camp aims to provide learnings from Tennis Australia's rich history and current rising success, with content channelled into on-court applied sessions.

As a bonus, Ruby and her fellow competitors will also visit the Australian Open during the camp.

"I'm very proud of Ruby being selected for this Tennis Australia event,” Ruby's father and coach Allan Pade said.

"As they say hard work pays off.”