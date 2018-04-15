Young groms heat up ahead of Oz Grom Cup finals

Shyla Short is one half of a sister duo that has been dominating the 12-and-under girls division of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup in Coffs Harbour. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

Shyla Short is one half of a sister duo that has been dominating the 12-and-under girls division of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup in Coffs Harbour. Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

IT was a long wait before the young surfers hit the waves today but it was totally worth it on the third day of the Billabong Oz Grom Cup in Coffs Harbour.

Competition was on hold at Macauleys Beach for the majority of the morning due to lacklustre conditions but the event started later in the day and was met with impressive performances from some of surfing's future stars.

Hawaiian Jackson Dorian (Hawaii) showed a similar competitive nous previously seen by his Dad, big wave icon Shane Dorian, as he tore apart his 12-and-Under Boys round three heat.

The younger Dorian played a patient game as he waited for two of the best waves seen all heat.

He then executed an array of impressive frontside snaps to post a near-perfect 9.17 wave score, the highest of the event so far.

In the quarter finals Dorian will meet Angourie's Harley Walters, Isaak Brown from Lake Munmorah and Emerald Beach local Levi Woods.

Another outstanding performer today in the 12-and-under boys was Victprian grom Willis Droomer.

The Jan Juc natural footer continued his highlight reel performance as he smashed apart his round three heat.

Droomer managed to unleash a chain of mammoth turns over steep sections to post an 8.53 scoring wave and gain a victory over Walters who claimed the runner-up spot.

A local star today was Will Martin surfing in the 10-and-Under Boys division.

Martin performed well beyond his years, posting a notable 15.5 (out of a possible 20 points) to put his opposition on the ropes.

As a result, Martin cemented his spot in the final where he'll meet Ocean Lancaster (Merewether), Mitchell Peterson (Noosaville) and Taj Air (Thirroul).

Sister duo Shyla and Zahlia Short (Austinmer) both produced headline performances as they went full-throttle in their campaign to win titles in the 12-and-Under Girls.

Both surfers managed to move through their semi-final side-by-side after locking in heat totals in excess of 12 points to earn a position in the finals.

The sisters will meet Willow Hardy (Margaret River) and Amarnie Barber (Noosa Heads) in the final.

The Billabong Oz Grom Cup will start again on Monday at 7.30am. Competition continues until Tuesday.