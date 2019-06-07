Young goalkeeper has the world in his hands

HE'S A KEEPER: Jack Zimmer is off to the under-13 Futsal World Cup later this year after some stand-out performances caught the eyes of national selectors.

FOOTBALL: A highly regarded young goalkeeper from the Coffs Coast may want to brush up on his Espanol after being selected to represent Australia at the Futsal World Cup.

Jack Zimmer has been named in the under-13 Australian boys team who will travel to Spain this October for the global event.

Jack, a Year 6 student at Boambee Public School, has burst onto the international scene after an outstanding showing at the Futsal National Championships in Melbourne at the beginning of the year.

The school captain was humble when he found out he was going to wear the green and gold overseas.

"I am very privileged to have this opportunity to represent Australia and I would like to thank my parents, my teammates and their parents who have always encouraged me and supported me,” Jack said.

"I would also like to thank Renan and give a special mention to my goalkeeper coaches over the past few years Erin Herd, Ian Davey and Lee Kennedy.”

This year will be one to remember, having represented Northern NSW in the National SAP Football Championships in Tasmania in February and representing North Coast Football in the Northern NSW State Championships this weekend in Coffs Harbour.

The goalkeeper is part of the North Coast Futsal High Performance Academy Program led by Brazilian professional head coach Renan Fenerich.

Fenerich said it's great to have someone of Jack's quality as part of the academy.

"Jack's commitment and eye-catching performances throughout the year have been admirable,” Fenerich said.

"At the National Championships Jack displayed some amazing shot-stopping performances against some of the best players in the country.

"As a coach I couldn't be any prouder of his achievements.”

North Coast Futsal provides year-round professional coaching sessions specifically designed to help athletes reach their full potential so they can have opportunities such as Jack's.

Sessions are run on Mondays at 4pm at Sportz Central and junior players who are willing to take their game and skills to the next level are welcome to attend a free trial session.

For more information visit www.northcoastfutsal.com.

Jack will depart for Spain on October 21 and will be involved in a five-day training camp ahead of the tournament.

The under-13 Futsal World Cup is being held in Cataluna from October 28-November 3. Jack will continue training hard to ensure he is at the peak of his powers for the event.