Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
YOUNG PRODIGY: Jodi Stevens in action at Tribe Athletica in Coffs Harbour.
YOUNG PRODIGY: Jodi Stevens in action at Tribe Athletica in Coffs Harbour.
Sport

Young dynamo crowned Australian Champion in CrossFit

Sam Flanagan
18th Nov 2019 5:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT JUST nine years old, Jodi Stevens began CrossFit as a way to increase her fitness for a blossoming football career.

Five years later her football boots are in the back of the closet and a barbell is firmly in her grip.

Jodi just became the under-14/15 Australian Champion, beating out girls across the country in the CrossFit Games Open.

It was sweet vindication for proving she made the right decision between the two sports she treasured.

"I did soccer for another two or three years after I started CrossFit," Jodi said.

"I was falling more in love with CrossFit so I gave up soccer and put almost everything into this.

"I enjoyed doing something different everyday, where as soccer drills can be repetitive. Here I'm constantly improving and figuring out ways I can get better at things."

Jodi had competed in some local competitions before trying her hand at the international level, and clearly wasn't intimidated.

Not only did she finish on top in the Australian standings, but she also came 17th in the world.

The 14-year-old trains at Tribe Athletica under the tutelage of owner Rachael Smyth and trainers Lilli Smyth and Jarryd Franck.

"She started at the kids class then went straight to the teenage class," Lilli said.

"She picks up on everything quickly for her age. She's highly skilled and very determined. She'll keep working at something until she gets it."

Franck is also in awe of his star pupil, saying it shows a complete turn around in society's perception.

"I think CrossFit supplements the other sports kids do. Years ago it was frowned upon to have them lifting weights, now there's girls like Jodi," he said.

Jodi is now setting her sights on next March when she'll enter the online qualifiers for the CrossFit Games.

If the Coffs Harbour Christian Community School student finishes in the top 10 she'll head to America to compete in the global spectacle.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Edwards the 'only suspect' in alleged murder: Defence

        premium_icon Edwards the 'only suspect' in alleged murder: Defence

        Crime 'That someone can commit a crime in Grafton at 3am and then head off into the never never without attracting any suspicion is something of a myth'

        • 18th Nov 2019 4:15 PM
        Doctors angry at lack of action on climate change

        premium_icon Doctors angry at lack of action on climate change

        News With fires causing air pollution levels up to eight times the safe limit a group of...

        Cost of Enterprise Park pricier than anticipated

        premium_icon Cost of Enterprise Park pricier than anticipated

        News Coffs Harbour City Council will be seeking further grant funding for the...

        Astonishing price for iconic Byron pub

        premium_icon Astonishing price for iconic Byron pub

        News An astonishing price has been agreed for the famous Beach Hotel