Young dynamo crowned Australian Champion in CrossFit

AT JUST nine years old, Jodi Stevens began CrossFit as a way to increase her fitness for a blossoming football career.

Five years later her football boots are in the back of the closet and a barbell is firmly in her grip.

Jodi just became the under-14/15 Australian Champion, beating out girls across the country in the CrossFit Games Open.

It was sweet vindication for proving she made the right decision between the two sports she treasured.

"I did soccer for another two or three years after I started CrossFit," Jodi said.

"I was falling more in love with CrossFit so I gave up soccer and put almost everything into this.

"I enjoyed doing something different everyday, where as soccer drills can be repetitive. Here I'm constantly improving and figuring out ways I can get better at things."

Jodi had competed in some local competitions before trying her hand at the international level, and clearly wasn't intimidated.

Not only did she finish on top in the Australian standings, but she also came 17th in the world.

The 14-year-old trains at Tribe Athletica under the tutelage of owner Rachael Smyth and trainers Lilli Smyth and Jarryd Franck.

"She started at the kids class then went straight to the teenage class," Lilli said.

"She picks up on everything quickly for her age. She's highly skilled and very determined. She'll keep working at something until she gets it."

Franck is also in awe of his star pupil, saying it shows a complete turn around in society's perception.

"I think CrossFit supplements the other sports kids do. Years ago it was frowned upon to have them lifting weights, now there's girls like Jodi," he said.

Jodi is now setting her sights on next March when she'll enter the online qualifiers for the CrossFit Games.

If the Coffs Harbour Christian Community School student finishes in the top 10 she'll head to America to compete in the global spectacle.