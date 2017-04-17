Young drivers caught driving well above speed limit

OPERATION TORTOISE: Two drivers have been caught speeding well above the limit south of Coffs Harbour.

TWO drivers have been caught speeding well above the limit south of Coffs Harbour on the fourth day of the NSW Police campaign Operation Tortoise.

A 21-year-old man with a learner licence was caught allegedly driving at 142kph and not displaying L-plates on the Pacific Hwy at Valla about 9.45am on Sunday.

He had his licence suspended on the spot and was issued an infringement for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh.

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old woman with a P2 provisional licence was allegedly speeding at 135kmh in a 100kmh zone at Nambucca Heads on Sunday about 9am.

She was arrested and returned a positive breath test, charged with low-range drink driving and issued an infringement for speeding by more than 35kmh.

The woman had her licence suspended on the spot and is expected to face Macksville Local Court on May 10.