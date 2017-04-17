24°
News

Young drivers caught driving well above speed limit

Keagan Elder
| 17th Apr 2017 11:32 AM
OPERATION TORTOISE: Two drivers have been caught speeding well above the limit south of Coffs Harbour.
OPERATION TORTOISE: Two drivers have been caught speeding well above the limit south of Coffs Harbour. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TWO drivers have been caught speeding well above the limit south of Coffs Harbour on the fourth day of the NSW Police campaign Operation Tortoise.

A 21-year-old man with a learner licence was caught allegedly driving at 142kph and not displaying L-plates on the Pacific Hwy at Valla about 9.45am on Sunday.

He had his licence suspended on the spot and was issued an infringement for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh.

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old woman with a P2 provisional licence was allegedly speeding at 135kmh in a 100kmh zone at Nambucca Heads on Sunday about 9am.

She was arrested and returned a positive breath test, charged with low-range drink driving and issued an infringement for speeding by more than 35kmh.

The woman had her licence suspended on the spot and is expected to face Macksville Local Court on May 10.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  learner driver operation tortoise p-plate driver speeding

Two rescued after boat sinks off Coffs Harbour

Two rescued after boat sinks off Coffs Harbour

A MAN was taken to hospital with facial injuries after a boat he was on capsized and sunk.

Dolphin Marine Magic fires back at claims of misconduct

UNDER FIRE: Australia for Dolphins has filed legal action against Dolphin Marine Magic for claims of misleading and deceptive conduct.

DMM responds to allegations of misconduct

Disqualified driver tests positive to drugs

The Toormina man was charged with a string of traffic offences.

Man disqualified from driving until 2033, wanted for others offences

Friends pay tribute to teen feared drowned

Pebbly Beach

Search continues for a teenager feared drowned at Pebbly Beach.

Local Partners

Son thinks sick mum 'deserves the world'

FAMILY received the devastating news that mother had been diagnosed with stage four cancer in her lung, liver and bowel.

Shout out to Coffs' youth

THE KEY: Key Employment Youth Services (K.E.Y.S.) was well supported by local kids at the opening of the youth-specific venue.

K.E.Y.S. new hub brings smiles to every face

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

Bluesfest Day 1: Standing ovation for Patti Smith

OVATION: Patti Smith conjuring the magic of her seminal album "Horses"

She will play an acoustic set tonight.

Get the inside run on the next big shows on the box

MARRIED at First Sight is gone, My Kitchen Rules is "resting” and the traditional Easter ratings break continues before we'll get a taste of MasterChef.

What's on the small screen this week

Peter Capaldi in a scene from the TV series Doctor Who.

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who tonight.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

TV show's frequent sex scenes are causing an upset

Is Versailles the raunchiest show on television?

There's been a massive outcry in the UK over a new period drama

First glimpse of the new Star Wars movie: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver at his menacing best as Kylo Ren in the new Star Wars trailer.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the next Star Wars movie

4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 bathrooms - realistic pricing...

15 Borrowdale Crescent, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 2 $495,000

When opportunity knocks in this market you need to act. Four bedroom double garage homes under the $500,000 are a scarcity. The floor plan on this home is...

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $535,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

10 Acres with Spectacular Ocean Views...

Lot 4 Bruxner Park Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $319,000

Located only minutes from major shopping facilities, this 10 acre (approx) block has sweeping views of the stunning Coffs Harbour coastline. With potential for...

Affordable Beach-side Apartment

17/27-29 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $240,000

A perfect entry into the Coffs Harbour investment marketplace. This top floor 2 bedroom fully furnished unit in the beach-side 'Tahitian' complex is holiday let...

Quality build in premier location...

42 Kratz Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $945,000 ...

Secluded from the street, elevated and offering commanding aspect and hinterland views, this new to the market property offers privacy, size, and quality of...

Don&#39;t wait too long...

17 Long Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $359,000

Character, charm and location. This three bedroom home has been loved by the one family for almost 70 years. Located on a level 556 square metre block and only a...

Simply stunning beachside living...

5a Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 4 3 2 $949,000...

Situated in one of Coffs Harbours most premier beachside estates you will find this absolutely gorgeous home just 250m from the sun drenched sands of Korora Beach...

Ocean and hinterland views...

118 Diamond Head Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $580,000 ...

This is without doubt one of the best homes and locations we have seen. Ideally located with good elevation but with a level block of land and only a short 3...

Brand new home ready for inspection...

70c Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $529,000

This newly built home offers a golden opportunity to either purchase for investment or live in an idyllic location close to local shops and transport. A three...

Paradise awaits, 170m to the beach...

27 Sapphire Crescent, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 3 2 $895,000 ...

Radiating a tropical resort-style ambience, this four-bedroom Sapphire Beach home is a sanctuary to come home to. Taking in sweeping ocean views, the home is...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Iconic Coffs Harbour resort land up for grabs

SUBJECT TO CHANGE: Land surrounding Novotel Pacific Bay Resort is up for sale.

Large land opportunity goes on sale

Plenty of potential for those with vision

POTENTIAL PLUS: This Howard St home is ripe for a little renovation or development

SNEAK PEEK: The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Stamp duty the root of price problems

STAMP DUTY: There are calls for a reduction in stamp duty to ease housing affordability.

Calls for action to help housing affordability

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!