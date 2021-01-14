Menu
A 17-year-old was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus in a serious condition.
News

Young driver in serious condition after slamming into tree

Janine Watson
14th Jan 2021 12:10 PM | Updated: 12:19 PM
A 17-year-old female has been taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus in a serious condition after a head-on smash in Toormina this morning.

Just after 9.45am the NSW Ambulance service was called to Linden Ave Toormina where a Subaru wagon had left the roadway and slammed into a large tree.

The Advocate understands she was the only person in the car at the time.

The young driver was taken to hospital in a serious condition with possible fractures to her upper body.

Ambulance paramedics treated the woman at the scene, while Sawtell Fire and Rescue NSW officers helped to make the location safe.

The weather was sunny at the time with dry driving conditions.

Police are investigating the details surrounding the crash.

Earlier this week:

On Tuesday, local police called out the bad driving behaviour of locals, to bust the myth that visitors and tourists are the ones doing the wrong thing behind the wheel.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Chief Inspector Brendan Gorman said during the Coffs/Clarence Police District road operation over the Christmas and New Year period, more than half of traffic infringements issued to motorists were given to people who reside within the district.

Out of the 31 people charged with alleged drink-driving, 21 live within the Coffs/Clarence region; and out of the 667 infringements issued, 330 of those were to people who live in the Coffs/Clarence region.

car accidents coffs clarence police coffs harbour roads toormina accident
Coffs Coast Advocate

