Young Dolphins start Country Championships campaign

4th Mar 2017 3:00 AM
FUTURE STARS?: Last year it was the first grade East Coast Dolphins who played at Geoff King Motors Park, this weekend it will be the turn of the talented under-16 and under-18 players.
FUTURE STARS?: Last year it was the first grade East Coast Dolphins who played at Geoff King Motors Park, this weekend it will be the turn of the talented under-16 and under-18 players. Emily Burley

THIS year's Country Championship for the most exciting under-16 and 18 players across the state kicks off today.

The best young players in Northern NSW will be on show at Geoff King Motors Park today with the local team, the East Coast Dolphins, preparing to do battle against the Central Coast Roosters.

Considering the teams represent an area covering from Taree up to the Queensland coast, Sawtell is rightly proud it has five players selected among the 36 named in the Dolphins two teams.

In the under-18s, the pack will have a definite Panthers' flavour with Ryan Pemberton, Tyke Kemp and Jacob Conlan named in the forwards while Angus Dam will be making an impact off the bench.

Younger Panther Reagan Harris will be playing five-eighth in the under-16s.

Other Group 2 players involved today include Lleyton Doolan (Macksville) and the Nambucca Heads trio of Soni Finau, Brodie Floris and Jaxon Paul in the under-18s while Bowraville pair Jordan Moore and Ulysses Roberts have been named in the back row for the under-16s team.

The Dolphins move on to play at Taree next week against Newcastle before playing at Tamworth on March 18.

