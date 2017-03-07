Young Dolphins lead the charge

Sawtell Panthers prop Ryan Pemberton pokes his nose through the Central Coast defence while playing for the East Coast Dolphins in the CRL under-18s Country Championships match.

THE outstanding young rugby league talent being developed on the Coffs Coast was certainly on show at the weekend.

Representing the East Coast Dolphins, a team that covers the region from Taree up to the Queensland border, several Group 2 players produced noteworthy performances in the opening round of the CRL Country Championships played at Geoff King Motors Park.

Sawtell's Reagan Harris scored a hat-trick for the Dolphins under-16s team as the five-eighth helped steer his team to a dominating 54-0 win over Central Coast.

Sawtell Panther Jacob Conlan is congratulated by his East Coast Dolphins teammates after scoring the opening try of the CRL under-18s Country Championships match against the Central Coast. Brad Greenshields

The under-18s scored plenty of tries against Central Coast as well but it still wasn't enough to record a win.

Sawtell forwards Jacob Conlan, Tyke Kemp and Ryan Pemberton all scored tries, as did Nambucca Heads winger Jaxon Paul in the 44-36 loss.

This weekend the Dolphins play at Taree against Newcastle.

CRL CHAMPS

Round 1 - Played at Geoff King Motors Park

Under-16s

EAST COAST DOLPHINS 54 (R.Harris 3, J.Tauali'l 2, B.Liyou, C.Pettet, T.Thompson, J.Anderson, K.Evans tries; T.Vickery 6, K.Hill goals) def CENTRAL COAST ROOSTERS 0.

Under-18s

CENTRAL COAST ROOSTERS 44 (N.Bell 2, S.McKenna 2, L.Sheens 2, T.Marks, J.Slee tries; C.Davies 6 goals) def EAST COAST DOLPHINS 36 (J.Conlan, J.Ryan, R.Pemberton, J.Paul, N.Phillips, T.Kemp tries; D.Brooks 6 goals)