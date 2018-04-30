Menu
CURTAIN UP: The cast of CHMCC is ready for Friday's opening night
CURTAIN UP: The cast of CHMCC is ready for Friday's opening night Simon Whittaker
Young director and a vibrant cast

30th Apr 2018 7:00 PM

COFFS Harbour Musical Comedy Company's production of the magical musical Seussical, based on the much-loved Dr Seuss books, opens on Friday night.

Director Ainsley Corbett is one of the youngest people to take the helm for CHMCC and is thrilled with the cast and the opportunity to bring this engaging show to local audiences.

The production weaves together some of the most beloved of Seuss' famous tales and characters, following the adventures of Horton the Elephant who one day hears voices coming from a speck of dust and discovers the tiniest planet in the universe.

Not only is it a family show for all ages, but it's already attracted a strong family theme to its cast - there's mother/daughter; father/daughter; brother/sister combinations and also several husband and wife teams in this cast.

Seussical the Musical will be performed at Jetty Memorial Theatre May 4-27.

Tickets at the Jetty Theatre box office from Tuesday to Friday, 6648 4930 or online jettytheatre.com/seussical-the-musical/

