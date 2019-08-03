Menu
FAMILY BAND: The Buckleys are a chart-topping teenage sibling Country trio from Byron Bay consisting of Sarah Grace, Molly and Lachlan.
Young Country teen trio gets international management

3rd Aug 2019 10:00 AM
THE Buckleys have been soaring up the national Country airplay charts since their debut single, Daydream, was released on June 18.

In its first four weeks, Daydream has leaped to number 9 in the national country charts, an outstanding feat for any newcomer to the industry. With big aspirations and years of national and international touring experience, the Northern Rivers trio continue to thrive since signing with Petrol Records and Universal Music Group earlier this year.

 

The Bucleys are Sarah Grace Buckley on vocals and guitar, Molly Buckley on vocals, mandolin and fiddle, and Lachlan Buckley on electric guitar.

Based in Byron Bay, Lachlan and Molly grew up in a musical family, as their dad is Mick Bucley, the former drummer of legendary rock 'n' roll band The Radiators.

Christopher Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Murphy Petrol Group, announced last week another significant development for the band, as they officially partner with Los Angeles-based agent Randy Salcedo.

"Booking agents are mostly never seen or heard when an artist's success is mentioned," Mr Muprhy said.

"My father was an agent, my mother was an agent and I loved being an agent before converting my skills to artist management with INXS", said

"The selection of an agent for me is one of the most important decisions a manager and or artist will ever make.

Sarah Buckley said collaboration with Salcedo is certain to bolster success for the young band.

"We spoke to Randy today, he is such a cool guy," she said.

"The fact that Chris trusts Randy is exciting for our live career; we cannot wait to get on the road under Randy's guidance", said Sarah.

