CARD CARRIERS: North Coast Football junior referees Jayden and Kyle Wood receive recognition.
Soccer

Young Corindi whistleblowers recognised

Greg White
by
16th Jun 2018 12:00 PM
YOUNG North Coast Football referees Jayden and Kyle Wood have received Newcastle Permanent awards for their efforts.

The brothers from Corindi have shown true dedication and passion for the game and Northern NSW community football manager Peter Haynes praised their endeavours to give players, coaches and spectators the best experience possible.

"Jayden and Kyle's contribution to football is outstanding,” Peter said.

"Match officials are vital to the enjoyment of the game and Jayden and Kyle have shown they take this responsibility very seriously.”

The young men will receive a spray jacket, cap, water bottle and referee card set to assist in fulfilling their valuable duties on and off the field.

