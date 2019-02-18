Young Comets flying into new season

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Coffs Harbour Comets U18s have made a sizzling start to 2019 by taking out the Hoey Moey - Tooheys Coffs Coast 9s on Saturday.

The Comets managed to qualify for the final after a great run through the pool games in hot conditions at Geoff King Motors Oval.

In the decider they came up against a physical Lismore Marist Brothers outfit.

The Comets, who fielded a more mobile side, used their speed and agility to their advantage, puncturing holes in the Marist defensive line at will to quickly rack up the first four tries of the game.

The second half was a more even affair as Brothers staged a mini-comeback, though it was to no avail as the Comets never looked in trouble as they secured a 28-14 win.

"It was a good hit-out for the boys,” coach Dave Morgan said of the 9s.

"We've got a group of kids back from rugby union this year along with our existing players, so we have a good mix. We were also missing four players through rep footy so it was a good result for us.”

Morgan said it was a deliberate ploy to pick a fit and mobile squad for the day, as he wanted players who could play 18 minutes if needed and make repeated efforts in defence.

"After the first game we began to gel better and the boys began to go through teams instead of trying to go around them.”

"They are a close-knit group of boys and I think that, along with their skills, will take us far. It's just about harnessing those individual skills and getting the best out of them.”