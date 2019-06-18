Young Coffs locals win big at training awards

Jeremy Rush has been awarded Apprentice of the Year and Letisha Johnson has been awarded Trainee of the Year at the North Coast & Mid North Coast Regional Training Awards.

Jeremy Rush has been awarded Apprentice of the Year and Letisha Johnson has been awarded Trainee of the Year at the North Coast & Mid North Coast Regional Training Awards. Contributed

TWO local TAFE NSW students have taken out top titles at the prestigious North Coast & Mid North Coast Regional Training Awards.

Jeremy Rush who studied a Certificate III in Electronics and Communications has been awarded Apprentice of the Year, and Letisha Johnston who studied a Certificate III in Community Pharmacy has been awarded Trainee of the Year.

Ms Johnston, who is employed by Terry White Chemmart, said she has not yet even processed the excitement of being nominated.

"This means so much to me, it's not just an achievement for me but an achievement for my work and for all kids who don't yet know what they want to do with their life,” she said.

Mr Rush, who is employed by Vertel Digital, said he could not believe he had won.

"I'm pretty shell-shocked to be honest, it's just awesome to win.”

Letisha Johnson has been awarded Trainee of the Year at the North Coast & Mid North Coast Regional Training Awards. Contributed

TAFE NSW Regional General Manager, Susie George has congratulated the region's "training champions” after an impressive display at the Training Awards.

"It's incredibly rewarding for TAFE NSW staff to watch students like Jeremy and Letisha grow in the knowledge that the skills and talents they learn with us have the potential to transform their lives,” Ms George concluded.

The annual Training Services NSW event recognises and rewards the outstanding achievements of vocational students and demonstrates the extent of quality in the vocational education and training sector.

The winners of the North Coast & Mid North Coast Training Awards will be considered for the NSW Training Awards which will be held in Sydney this September.

Various TAFE NSW courses can also be studied online, when and where it suits students, via TAFE Digital.

For more detail on TAFE NSW courses visit www.tafensw.com.au or call 131 601.