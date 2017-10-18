Young Coffs beat poet proves the new one to beat

SHARP TONGUE: Slam poet Solli Raphael, 12, is the youngest Australian Poetry Slam winner after taking out the title in Sydney.

SOLLI Raphael is only 12 but his words are full of wisdom.

The aspiring young Coffs Harbour slam poet's words hit a beat that could resonate with anyone listening.

So much so in fact, he was crowned joint winner of the Australian Poetry Slam at the weekend when delivered an original poem cross-examining modern life to the packed Sydney Opera House.

He is the youngest winner of the national competition.

Inspired by the everyday, Solli's sharp wit dissects subjects everyone can relate to.

Listing American hip-hop artists Eminem and Macklemore as major influences, he has taken a leaf out their books of turning heavy topics into something lyrical.

Hearing him, you might be mistaken for thinking he has done this for years but he said he has only got into poetry this year.

When asked how he pieces together such complex rhymes Solli simply replied: "I just take it stanza by stanza”.

His mother, Michelle, said he had "a natural flair for words” and his storytelling was born from years of creating comics.