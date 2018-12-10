Menu
Sunshine Coast woman Nikita Walker has died in a plane crash in Tasmania on the weekend.
News

Young Coast pilot dies in Tasmania plane crash

Ashley Carter
by
10th Dec 2018 1:22 PM | Updated: 1:52 PM
A YOUNG Sunshine Coast pilot has died in a plane crash in Tasmania on the weekend.

Nikita Jo Walker, 30, was killed in a crash in the state's southwest on Saturday.

Investigators believe Ms Walker, the plane's only occupant, was trying to turn back when the crash occurred in low level cloud about 9am.

The twin-engine Par Avion aircraft, which crashed in bad weather about 100m below the summit of West Portal, was retrieved late on Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with Nikita's family and her loved ones at this difficult time," Tasmania Police said in a statement.

Nikita Jo Walker moved from the Sunshine Coast to Tasmania to learn how to fly.
Ms Walker had recently moved from Maroochydore to Tasmania to learn how to fly.

It's believed Ms Walker's family have flown to Tasmania since hearing the news of her death.

The investigation is being undertaken by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau and Tasmania Police.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

