Young chips off old blocks bound for top

DETERMINATION PLUS: Declan Leaney and Dave Nicol Jr running out for Randwick in the Colts grand final. SCU Marlins

IF ever two sons presented their illustrious sporting dads with as much excitement as Declan Leaney and Dave Nicol did on Father's Day, let us know.

Declan - son of Darren - and Dave - son of Dave senior, won a Colts rugby grand final with the mighty Randwick club on Sunday, playing at Concord Oval against Gordon Highlanders.

The win came almost a year to the day these young men won the Mid North Coast zone premiership with Southern Cross University Marlins and now Dave senior is willing to admit he and Darren's stellar careers could easily be usurped by their offspring.

"We are two very proud old blokes and it's just terrific to see what the boys have done in only their first year in the city,” he said.

"They headed to Sydney straight out of school and with the responsibility of suddenly having to look after themselves, they haven't looked back.

"The families would have been happy for them to work their way up from the juniors but they went straight into the Colts side and a first year premiership is simply unbelievable.”

Like any proud dad, the former star rugby stand off kept a close eye on young Dave's performance and found plenty to admire.

"As a half he has to be the eyes and ears of the team, directing play and backing up all day.

"His passing game was wonderful and he scored a great try from the back of the ruck.”

And what of Declan, son of one of the best players to ever pull on a boot in Group 2 Rugby League?

"The big bloke was almost impossible for the Gordon players to handle and just like his old man he's as tough as nails and loves to take the game to the opposing side.

"At one point he went crashing towards the line with three or four blokes hanging off him and he still managed to get the ball down for a try.

"Such terrific kids and the world is at their feet in rugby.”